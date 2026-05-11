'Rangabali' director teams up with Satya, Yogi Babu for comedy
What's the story
Director Pawan Basamsetti, known for Rangabali, has brought together famous actors Satya and Yogi Babu for an upcoming comedy film. The project was launched at Ramoji Film City with a traditional pooja ceremony on Monday, and the first schedule has already begun. This venture is a joint production between Nayavayu Chitralu and Dream Movie Makers.
Director's vision
Meet the crew of the upcoming movie
Basamsetti is co-producing the film with Nagarjuna Reddy and has assembled a top-notch technical team for this project. Bablu Aju, known for his work on several Malayalam blockbusters, will handle cinematography, while Pawan CH will compose the music. Kamesh has been appointed as the art director. More details about the additional cast and crew are expected soon.
Actors
Take a look at Satya, Babu's careers
Babu is a popular comedian-actor, celebrated for movies such as Demonte Colony, Pokkiri Raja, Jawan, Aandavan Kattalai, and Chennai Express. Known for his work across industries, he recently starred in Gurram Paapi Reddy, Mark, and Couple Friendly. Satya, meanwhile, has been a part of Mr. Bachchan, Pushpa 2, The RajaSaab, and Game Changer, among many others.