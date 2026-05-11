'Rangabali' director teams up with Satya, Yogi Babu for comedy

Director's vision

Meet the crew of the upcoming movie

Basamsetti is co-producing the film with Nagarjuna Reddy and has assembled a top-notch technical team for this project. Bablu Aju, known for his work on several Malayalam blockbusters, will handle cinematography, while Pawan CH will compose the music. Kamesh has been appointed as the art director. More details about the additional cast and crew are expected soon.