Elizabeth Holmes documentary 'You Can See Everything' gets India release
What's the story
The documentary You Can See Everything, about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, will be released in Indian theaters on November 27. Sony Pictures India announced the release date on Saturday. The film has been a box-office success in North America, grossing over $80 million and receiving positive reviews with a 96% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Film details
What is the subject?
Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything documents Holmes's life 34 days before she is scheduled to report to prison for defrauding investors.
What starts as a personal documentary turns into a three-year filmmaking odyssey that blurs the lines between reality and performance.
Fielder, known for his unique comedy series Nathan for You, becomes deeply involved as he tries to understand Holmes and her partner Billy Evans.
Film's approach
The film goes beyond typical retelling of Theranos scandal
The film goes beyond a typical retelling of the Theranos scandal by employing reenactments and surreal sequences to explore the themes of public identity, deception, and the limits of documentary filmmaking.
Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, claiming it had developed technology that could conduct hundreds of medical tests with just a few drops of blood.
At its peak, the company was valued at around $9 billion before investigations revealed serious issues with its technology and business practices, according to PTI.
Box office success
It has also set box-office records in North America
You Can See Everything was released in North America on October 16.
It made over $15 million in its opening weekend, setting a record for the biggest documentary opening since Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004.
The film also sold out over 2,000 screenings during its opening weekend.
It was produced by A24.