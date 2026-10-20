Elizabeth Holmes documentary 'You Can See Everything' gets Indian distributor
What's the story
Sony Pictures has secured the rights to distribute A24's documentary You Can See Everything in India. However, a release date is yet to be announced. Deadline reported that the film about Elizabeth Holmes was released in the US last week and recorded one of the biggest openings for a documentary there. It was also recently screened at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival.
Critical reception
The film has become a critical darling
The documentary has been a major hit with audiences and critics alike, with its rating shooting up during the opening weekend.
It became the highest-rated feature film of all time on Letterboxd, boasting an average rating of 4.8/5 after its theatrical release.
The film also scored well on other major aggregators, holding 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and 97 on Metacritic.
International distribution
Other international markets where the film will be released
In addition to India, Sony has also acquired the rights to release You Can See Everything in several other international markets.
These include Germany, Scandinavia, Austria, Latin America, Greece, South Africa, the Middle East, Israel, and South Korea.
The movie by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim offers an intimate look into Holmes's life as she prepares to report for her prison sentence.