Elina Svitolina announces separation from Gael Monfils: Details here
What's the story
Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has announced her separation from French tennis player Gael Monfils. The world No. 6 made the emotional revelation in an Instagram post on Monday. She said that the decision was extremely difficult for her, and opened up on the emotional struggles that have defined her journey over the past year. Here are further details.
Personal journey
'Needed to step away from tennis to heal emotionally'
Svitolina revealed that she had rarely spoken about her inner struggles publicly. However, she reached a point where she needed to step away from tennis to heal emotionally.
The 32-year-old described sleepless nights, doubts, and a sense of losing herself during this challenging time.
She emphasized Monfils's support throughout these dark moments but also acknowledged that some battles are internal and can't be won with external love alone.
Family focus
Shared responsibility as parents
Despite the separation, Svitolina emphasized their shared responsibility as parents.
The couple has a daughter, Skai, who they said would continue to be their top priority.
"Together, we built a beautiful life, and we were given the most precious gift of all, our daughter," Svitolina wrote.
She also clarified that neither party should be blamed for the split and requested privacy during this transition period.
Information
Status on court
While Monfils retired from professional tennis earlier this month, Svitolina remains a dominant force on the court. Currently ranked sixth, the 32-year-old recently reached the quarterfinals at the WTA Wuhan Open.