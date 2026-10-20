'You Can See Everything' eyes Oscars: Here's the eligibility breakdown
What's the story
The documentary You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, is reportedly setting its sights on the Oscars. The film, chronicling Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes's final 34 days before she reported to prison, opened with $15 million at the box office, per Variety. It also boasts a record-setting 97 on Metacritic and 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Acting eligibility
Amanda Seyfried leads the acting charge
Amanda Seyfried, who plays Holmes in the film, is eligible for acting categories at the Academy Awards.
She also appears as herself while reprising her Emmy-winning role from The Dropout.
If nominated, it would be her second nomination after Mank (2020).
Fielder may also be eligible to submit as a performer, despite being credited as himself.
Submission details
Supporting actor category may also be in play
The film will be submitted in several categories, including Best Picture, Director, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, and Original Score.
Christopher Abbott, who plays Holmes's spouse Billy Evans in recreated scenes from the documentary, is also eligible for acting consideration in the supporting actor category.
However, sources close to the awards campaign say that the focus will be on Seyfried.
Awards hurdles
Challenges on the awards circuit
Despite its success, You Can See Everything is facing challenges in the awards circuit.
The Golden Globes do not recognize documentaries.
That means that the film cannot be submitted in any category but could still be considered for this upcoming run due to acting eligibility.
Critics Choice Awards are the only major stop where performances from You Can See Everything can get significant recognition before Oscar nominations.
Other awards
DGA and ASC have deemed it eligible
The film is not eligible for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) due to the absence of a credited screenplay.
However, it is eligible in both top categories at the Directors Guild of America (DGA).
The DGA has a separate documentary category, and its top prize is for directors of a theatrically released feature film.
The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has also deemed it eligible, but only as a documentary.