'You Can See Everything': Elizabeth Holmes documentary stuns box-office
What's the story
The new documentary, You Can See Everything, which chronicles the life of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, has reportedly earned a whopping $15 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. This makes it the biggest opening for a documentary in North America since Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004. It made $24 million. It is also the largest debut for a film released on fewer than 1,000 screens since Borat's $26.5 million debut in 2006.
Box office performance
More than 2,000 sold-out screenings across North America
The documentary, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, was released on only 855 screens but had more than 2,000 sold-out screenings over the weekend.
The opening weekend audience was primarily young, with over 70% of viewers under 35.
Despite not being released internationally yet (it will release in Australia on November 12 and the UK on November 20), the film has already become a sensation.
In contrast, another major documentary, Melania, had made $7.1 million in its opening weekend.
Critical reception
Film's critical reception and audience scores
The documentary, which reportedly cost less than $7 million to produce and under $10 million to market, has been met with rave reviews.
It boasts a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 99 on Metacritic. According to PostTrak exit polls, it also received an unprecedented 91% "definite recommend" from audiences.
The documentary explores Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, as they try to reclaim her public image before she surrenders to prison.