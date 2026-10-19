'You Can See Everything': Elizabeth Holmes documentary stuns box-office

The documentary, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, was released on only 855 screens but had more than 2,000 sold-out screenings over the weekend.

The opening weekend audience was primarily young, with over 70% of viewers under 35.

Despite not being released internationally yet (it will release in Australia on November 12 and the UK on November 20), the film has already become a sensation.

In contrast, another major documentary, Melania, had made $7.1 million in its opening weekend.