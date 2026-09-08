Where is Elizabeth Holmes? All about 'You Can See Everything'
What's the story
The surprise premiere of Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's A24 documentary You Can See Everything at the Telluride Film Festival has thrust former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes back into the global spotlight. Capturing her final weeks at home before surrendering to federal authorities, the film has reignited mass public curiosity about the disgraced entrepreneur and her current life behind bars.
Sentence details
Where is Holmes now?
Holmes is currently serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas. She reported to the prison on May 30, 2023.
Originally sentenced to 11 years and three months, a federal judge reduced her term by 12 months in March 2026 under retroactive sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-violent offenders.
The judge noted that none of her high-net-worth investors suffered personal bankruptcy due to their financial losses.
Conviction details
Why was she convicted?
A California federal jury convicted Holmes in January 2022 on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The prosecution proved that she was involved in a massive scheme to mislead investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
She falsely claimed her Edison devices could run hundreds of medical tests from a single prick of blood, but the machines were inaccurate and often malfunctioned.
Scandal details
Once the youngest self-made female billionaire
Before her federal prosecution, Holmes was hailed as Silicon Valley's next visionary genius.
She dropped out of Stanford University at 19 to start Theranos, modeling herself after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
By 2014, Theranos reached a $9 billion valuation, briefly making Holmes the world's youngest self-made female billionaire.
However, an investigation by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou in 2015 revealed that her blood-testing technology was non-functional, leading to regulatory bans and criminal indictments.
Documentary insights
'You Can See Everything' shows Holmes before her arrest
While past adaptations like Hulu's The Dropout dramatized the fraud, You Can See Everything gives an unprecedented, unscripted look at Holmes during her final weeks of freedom.
Directed by Fielder and Oppenheim, the documentary explores Holmes and her husband, Billy Evans, as they try to reclaim her public image before she surrenders to prison.
Despite initial skepticism over whether another Holmes project was necessary, the surprise premiere of You Can See Everything received overwhelming acclaim at Telluride Film Festival.