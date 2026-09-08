Where is Elizabeth Holmes? All about 'You Can See Everything'

Holmes is currently serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas. She reported to the prison on May 30, 2023.

Originally sentenced to 11 years and three months, a federal judge reduced her term by 12 months in March 2026 under retroactive sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-violent offenders.

The judge noted that none of her high-net-worth investors suffered personal bankruptcy due to their financial losses.