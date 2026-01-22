'Yours Sincerely Raam' is back on set in Kashmir after a pause of over a year

Why does this matter?

The crew finished earlier scenes in Srinagar and returned to Pahalgam because supporting local tourism really matters here.

As Rayala put it, locals depend on tourism and it's slowly coming back.

Getting props sent from Bengaluru took three to four days to reach them (and delayed the shoot by a couple of days), but the director insisted on filming at real locations instead of using CGI.

With extra security now in place, the movie's rolling again—showing some real dedication to both the story and the people of Kashmir.