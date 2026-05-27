YouTuber arrested for using AI evidence against actor Kim Soo-hyun

A South Korean YouTuber, Kim Se-ui, has been arrested for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to spread false claims about actor Kim Soo-hyun . The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim on Tuesday over fears he might destroy evidence or flee. The accusations against Soo-hyun surfaced last year after the death of actor Kim Sae-ron (24).

Allegations Kim accused of manipulating evidence Kim, who runs the popular YouTube channel Hover Lab, is accused of manipulating evidence to falsely claim that Soo-hyun had dated Sae-ron when she was a minor. The allegations were made public by Hover Lab, which has nearly a million subscribers. In response to the arrest, Soo-hyun's agency stated that "the truth has been proven" and thanked supporters for standing by the actor during this difficult time.

Denial YouTuber plans to lodge complaints against police, prosecutors Speaking to reporters outside the court on Tuesday, Kim denied the charges and said the warrant "did not even properly organize the basic facts." He also plans to lodge complaints against the police and prosecutors who requested his arrest. The allegations made by Hover Lab "collapsed Kim Soo-hyun's social base and his economic activities across the board, and destroyed the basis for his professional survival," according to a police filing reported by news outlet JoongAng Ilbo.

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Agency statement Sae-ron's voice recording was altered, chats manipulated Soo-hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a statement detailing the fabricated evidence. They said the KakaoTalk conversations revealed during the press conference were found to be altered from conversations involving a third party unrelated to Soo-hyun. The deceased's voice recordings were also confirmed to be manipulated materials generated using AI technology. "We sincerely thank the investigative authorities for their efforts in uncovering the truth based on objective evidence," they added.

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