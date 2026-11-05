'BB20': Yung DSA emotionally admits to cheating on his girlfriend

Yung DSA's confession has sparked outrage among fans.

Some also revisited his earlier comments on ScoutOP's friendship with Lovepreet Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani.

They questioned how he could lecture ScoutOP on personal relationships when he himself had been unfaithful.

One person said, "This is wrong #YungDsa...now you should not give any lecture to anyone on relationship."

Another commented, "Lowkey knew this man was a man-child & a misogynist."

Meanwhile, fans can catch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.