'BB20': Yung DSA emotionally admits to cheating on his girlfriend
What's the story
In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, contestant Yung DSA, aka Harsh Vijay Machare, made a shocking revelation about his personal life. During the Sandeshein Aate Hain task, he was moved to tears after listening to an emotional message from his family. However, things soon took an unexpected turn when he expressed concern over his girlfriend Samiksha's absence from the message and confessed to cheating on her multiple times.
Emotional turmoil
Yung DSA's girlfriend found out after he entered the show?
Yung DSA, who was visibly shaken after hearing his family's message, expressed worry that his mother hadn't mentioned Samiksha.
He said to ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh, "Kho daala re Scout, Samiksha ko...kho daala maine Samiksha ko."
He then whispered, "Maine cheat kiya hai usko, bahot baar. 10 baar alag-alag time."
To this, ScoutOP asked him, "Toh bhi tere saath rahi na?"
He then replied, "Nahi, pata nahi tha usko. Jab mai yaha pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga."
Twitter Post
See the clip here
Yung DSA admits he's a serial cheater who has— as. (@masthreezero) November 4, 2026
done it 10-12 times. Scout isbeing unfaithful to his girlfriend and calls his ex golddigger on ntv. Anyone who supports such people should be ashamed. 🤢🤢🤢#BiggBoss20pic.twitter.com/95aXVxQAIO
Backlash
Fans criticize him for being unfaithful
Yung DSA's confession has sparked outrage among fans.
Some also revisited his earlier comments on ScoutOP's friendship with Lovepreet Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani.
They questioned how he could lecture ScoutOP on personal relationships when he himself had been unfaithful.
One person said, "This is wrong #YungDsa...now you should not give any lecture to anyone on relationship."
Another commented, "Lowkey knew this man was a man-child & a misogynist."
Meanwhile, fans can catch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.