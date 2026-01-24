Zubeen Garg's family seeks PM Modi's intervention in death case

The family of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September 2025, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi . They have requested the establishment of a special court in India to expedite the trial and prevent procedural delays. The letter was sent on Saturday by Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and other family members, as per PTI.

Family statement Garg's family demands 'seriousness, urgency, and moral weight' The family wrote, "We are a family in grief but also citizens of a Republic founded on justice." "We place our trust in your good office to ensure that this matter is pursued with the seriousness, urgency, and moral weight it deserves." "In this hour, we draw strength from the people of Assam who stand with us as part of our family."

Legal proceedings Garg's family seeks special court and expedited trial The family said, "We demand for constitution of a special court in India." "To ensure focused adjudication, public confidence, and avoidance of procedural delay in the case arising from the chargesheet filed by Assam Police." "If necessary, appointment of more numbers of the strongest possible prosecutors to the already deputed team by the Government of Assam...so that the case is conducted with the highest professional competence and seriousness it warrants and in order to expedite the process."

Ongoing investigation Garg's family has remained engaged with authorities Garg's family wants to ensure that all relevant materials, testimonies, and findings are made available to Indian authorities. They have lodged an FIR with CID, Assam, and the government of Assam constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Garg's death. Garg was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival when the tragedy took place.

Case details Garg's death: What we know so far Garg was found dead while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The post-mortem and related processes were coordinated by the Indian High Commission in Singapore. "After nearly three months of inquiry, Assam Police filed a chargesheet exceeding 2,500 pages and, on the basis of the evidence collected, invoked sections relating to murder," the family added.