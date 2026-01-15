Zubeen Garg was 'severely intoxicated,' refused life jacket: Singapore Police

The late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was "severely intoxicated" and had refused to wear a life jacket before he drowned in Singapore last year, reported The Straits Times. As per the portal, this revelation was made by the Singapore Police during a Coroner's Inquiry into his death on Wednesday. Garg died on September 19, 2025, while swimming off Lazarus Island during a yacht party.

Details Garg's refusal to wear life jacket despite repeated reminders Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim testified that Garg had initially worn a life jacket but later removed it and refused to wear another one. "Despite repeated reminders by the yacht captain to wear one," he said. Witnesses reported seeing Garg attempt to swim back to the yacht before going limp and floating face down in the water.

Investigation Garg's death and investigation findings Garg was quickly pulled back onto the yacht, where CPR was administered. However, he was pronounced dead later that day at Singapore General Hospital. An autopsy revealed that Garg had 333mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system. This is significantly above Singapore's drink-driving limit of 80mg per 100ml and India's limit of 30mg per 100ml.

Investigation update No foul play suspected in Garg's death On December 19, Singapore Police reiterated that they did not suspect any foul play in Garg's death. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) in India had filed a chargesheet in a Guwahati court on December 12, accusing four of the seven arrested persons of murder. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that Garg's death was not accidental but a murder.

