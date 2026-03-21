10 injured in 15-vehicle pileup on Delhi-Agra highway
India
A major crash involving nearly 15 vehicles on the Panipat-Delhi National Highway 44 early Saturday morning left at least 10 people injured, including three children.
The accident happened around 7:30am when thick fog and a technical fault caused a chain reaction: a vehicle approaching from the Chandigarh side didn't spot a broken-down truck parked on the Sewah flyover, leading to the pileup.
Traffic was blocked for several kilometers
The crash scattered debris and damaged cars, blocking traffic for several kilometers. The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital in Sewah.
Cranes were brought in to clear wrecked vehicles, and after about two hours, traffic was moving again.
A brief diversion through city roads was implemented to ease congestion between Panipat and Delhi.