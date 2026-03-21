Trump considering 'winding down' Iran war, rejects ceasefire

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of "winding down" military operations against Iran . However, he has ruled out a ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the US is "getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East."

Military progress We have won, says Trump Trump also emphasized his belief that the US has "won" in the conflict. He criticized Iran for blockading the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping lane for global crude oil and liquefied natural gas. "The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed...by other Nations who use it," he said, adding that the US would assist if asked but shouldn't need to once Iran's threat is neutralized.

Iranian response Iran's new supreme leader claims victory over enemies Meanwhile, Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has claimed victory over enemies in the ongoing West Asia war. In a message for the Persian New Year, he said Iranians have dealt a "dizzying blow so that he now starts uttering contradictory words and nonsense." The statement came as Iran celebrated Nowruz amid continued conflict, with explosions heard in Tehran.

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Accusations Israel blames Iranian missile fragments for Jerusalem blast The Israeli military blamed "Iranian missile fragments" for a blast in Jerusalem's Old City. This came after Iran allegedly attacked holy sites in Jerusalem, including near the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Iranian attacks also struck energy infrastructure in the Gulf region, with drone attacks hitting Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery and a direct hit on Qatar's Ras Laffan natural gas facility.

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