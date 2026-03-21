'Lost 7kg': Shreyas Iyer reflects on his spleen injury

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has opened up about the physical toll of his recent injury. The star cricketer suffered a spleen injury during India's ODI series against Australia in October 2025. The severe nature of the injury kept him out for weeks, requiring a long recovery period before he could return to competitive cricket.

Weight loss Iyer lost around 7 kilograms during his recovery Ahead of the new IPL season, Iyer opened up about the toll his injury took on him. He revealed that he lost around seven kilograms during his recovery and had to work hard to rebuild himself before returning to competitive cricket. "It's always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kg due to the injury, it was a severe one," he said at Punjab Kings's jersey unveiling event in Mohali.

Fitness journey Iyer was hospitalized in Sydney after suffering spleen injury Iyer was admitted to the ICU of a Sydney hospital after suffering internal bleeding from a spleen injury while fielding. He was discharged later, but his return to action came in early January 2026. This gave him little time to regain rhythm and physical fitness ahead of the IPL build-up. "Thankfully, I was back in good shape after two months. But gaining those 7kg back took a lot of effort," he added at the event.

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