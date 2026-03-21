'Lost 7kg': Shreyas Iyer reflects on his spleen injury
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has opened up about the physical toll of his recent injury. The star cricketer suffered a spleen injury during India's ODI series against Australia in October 2025. The severe nature of the injury kept him out for weeks, requiring a long recovery period before he could return to competitive cricket.
Weight loss
Iyer lost around 7 kilograms during his recovery
Ahead of the new IPL season, Iyer opened up about the toll his injury took on him. He revealed that he lost around seven kilograms during his recovery and had to work hard to rebuild himself before returning to competitive cricket. "It's always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kg due to the injury, it was a severe one," he said at Punjab Kings's jersey unveiling event in Mohali.
Fitness journey
Iyer was hospitalized in Sydney after suffering spleen injury
Iyer was admitted to the ICU of a Sydney hospital after suffering internal bleeding from a spleen injury while fielding. He was discharged later, but his return to action came in early January 2026. This gave him little time to regain rhythm and physical fitness ahead of the IPL build-up. "Thankfully, I was back in good shape after two months. But gaining those 7kg back took a lot of effort," he added at the event.
Team focus
My eye is on the trophy: Iyer on IPL title
Having led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title, Iyer is now looking to do the same with Punjab Kings. He made it clear that the franchise was looking to claim the title this season. "Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy," he said before opening up on team bonding activities.