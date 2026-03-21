Arjun Rampal to play villain in Rishab Shetty's 'Shivaji Maharaj'?

Arjun Rampal , who is currently receiving praise for his performance as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reportedly joined the cast of Rishab Shetty 's The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to Variety India, Rampal will play one of the main antagonists in this ambitious project. The film also stars Shefali Shah as Rajmata Jilabai, the titular character's mother.

Production details Film to begin production in second half of this year Directed by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is set to begin production in the second half of this year. The film is being described as a visually stunning epic that pays tribute to the life and legacy of the revered Maratha king. It will showcase his indomitable spirit, tactical genius, and bravery against overwhelming odds.

Career update Rampal's upcoming projects The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is Rampal's first major film after Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic Netflix series, O Saathi Re, alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary. His upcoming releases also include Abbas-Mustan's 3 Monkeys and Penthouse, Punjab '95, Blind Game, and Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Advertisement