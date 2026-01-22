10 soldiers die after army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K
A heartbreaking Army accident happened in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday.
An armored vehicle carrying 17 soldiers skidded off the Bhaderwah-Chamba road at Khanni Top and plunged into a gorge, leaving 10 soldiers dead and several others injured.
What happened next?
Rescue teams from the Army and police rushed in, and a joint rescue operation was immediately launched to help survivors.
Eleven soldiers were reported injured, and those most seriously hurt were airlifted to a military hospital, while others are being treated locally.
What's being done now?
Officials said the driver lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road.
Leaders like Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow online, promising top medical care for the injured.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also shared condolences, appreciating how quickly rescuers responded despite the difficult situation.