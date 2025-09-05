Video: 12-foot-deep pothole opens up on Jaipur's busiest road 

LOADING...
The incident occurred after continuous heavy rains

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 05, 2025
11:07 am
What's the story

A massive 12-foot-deep crater has opened up on Mirza Ismail Road, one of Jaipur's busiest thoroughfares. The incident occurred after continuous heavy rains. The cave-in has disrupted traffic on the road, posing a major risk to motorists and pedestrians alike. Fortunately, since the incident took place during daylight hours, a major tragedy was likely averted, per India Today.

Repair work underway

Repair efforts

JMC teams on spot to assess damage, begin repair work

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) teams have rushed to the spot to assess the damage and begin repair work. Their immediate priority is to drain the accumulated rainwater from the crater using suction pumps. This step is crucial before any restoration of the road can take place. The state of Rajasthan has been witnessing heavy rainfall at several places in the last few days. Sikrai in Dausa recorded the highest rainfall of 104mm in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

Weather impact

IMD predicts more rain in several parts of Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for several parts of the state, including Jaipur, on Friday. This is due to a weakening, well-marked low-pressure area over northern Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In light of the heavy rains and subsequent flooding, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed MLAs to conduct intensive inspections in their constituencies from September 5 to 7.