Video: 12-foot-deep pothole opens up on Jaipur's busiest road 

Repair efforts

JMC teams on spot to assess damage, begin repair work

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) teams have rushed to the spot to assess the damage and begin repair work. Their immediate priority is to drain the accumulated rainwater from the crater using suction pumps. This step is crucial before any restoration of the road can take place. The state of Rajasthan has been witnessing heavy rainfall at several places in the last few days. Sikrai in Dausa recorded the highest rainfall of 104mm in the last 24 hours on Thursday.