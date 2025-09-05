IMD issues red alert for Gujarat, orange alert for MP

Stay updated on travel plans and local conditions

Flooding is already causing major problems up north—Punjab has seen 37 deaths and over 1,600 villages flooded, while Himachal Pradesh has lost 355 lives to monsoon accidents.

The Yamuna in Delhi is still above danger level, raising flood fears.

With more rain coming, travel plans might get messy and local life could be disrupted—so it's a good idea to stay updated if you're in any of these areas.