130 injured in Jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu
Jallikattu, the famous bull-taming sport held during Pongal in Tamil Nadu, left at least 130 people injured this week across Tiruchi, Karur, and Pudukottai districts.
With over 2,300 bulls and 1,200 tamers taking part, the excitement was high—but so were the risks.
What actually happened?
Some venues saw more chaos than others: Aavarangadu in Tiruchi had 40 persons injured (including spectators and participants), with four referred to hospital and the rest treated as outpatients, while Karur's event sent 14 people to the hospital out of 55 hurt.
Pudukottai reported dozens treated on-site.
At Mangathevanpatti, 765 bulls were released and 15 persons were injured, all treated as outpatients.
Why does it matter?
Even with rules and medical teams in place after earlier court and state actions, Jallikattu still sees serious accidents every year.
The sport remains a huge part of local tradition—so safety is an ongoing challenge that keeps coming up for everyone involved.