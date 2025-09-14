14 monkeys found dead in UP village, possibly poisoned
Fourteen monkeys were discovered dead in Amserua village, Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh this week, and officials think they may have been poisoned.
The animals weren't native to the area, which raised suspicions.
Forest inspector Sachin Kumar Patel filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act after villagers first reported two dead monkeys—more were soon found near a water tank and in a paddy field.
One monkey survived, investigations underway
The group included eight males and six females, with grains found in their mouths suggesting possible poisoning.
One monkey survived and is getting treatment.
A three-member team will handle the post-mortem, and samples are off for lab tests.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and talking to locals to figure out how the monkeys ended up there.
Ranger Mohit Srivastava said more charges could be added once post-mortem results come in—the forest department is determined to get answers.