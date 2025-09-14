14 monkeys found dead in UP village, possibly poisoned

One monkey survived, investigations underway

The group included eight males and six females, with grains found in their mouths suggesting possible poisoning.

One monkey survived and is getting treatment.

A three-member team will handle the post-mortem, and samples are off for lab tests.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and talking to locals to figure out how the monkeys ended up there.

Ranger Mohit Srivastava said more charges could be added once post-mortem results come in—the forest department is determined to get answers.