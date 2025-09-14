Next Article
Sikkim: Landslide kills panchayat president, CM expresses grief
A landslide struck Sikkim's Gyalshing district on Saturday evening, taking the life of Rajen Gurung, the 47-year-old panchayat president of Sardong Lunzick.
The incident happened near his home in Sardung Lama Gaon.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang shared his condolences and remembered Gurung for his selfless service to the community.
Four people died in landslide on Friday
Gurung's passing follows another deadly landslide just a day earlier in Upper Rimbi village that killed four people.
The state has ramped up rescue efforts and is supporting affected families.
With more rain on the way, local authorities are urging people living in vulnerable spots to move to safer areas.