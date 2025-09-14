'ISI-backed smuggling attempts': Punjab Police bust cross-border terror supplies

From heroin to IEDs, multiple hauls across border districts

From August to September 12, 2024, officers seized 59 pistols, seven grenades, nearly 2,000 cartridges, over 32kg of heroin, a 2kg IED, and more than ₹9 lakh in cash.

Multiple terror modules linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad were busted across border districts.

In Fazilka alone, police caught two smugglers with a stash of pistols and ammo; Amritsar cops arrested six people tied to arms and hawala networks.