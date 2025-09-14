'ISI-backed smuggling attempts': Punjab Police bust cross-border terror supplies
Even with floods hitting Punjab's border areas in August 2024 and their aftermath continuing into September 2024, the Punjab Police and BSF managed to stop several cross-border smuggling attempts by Pakistan's ISI.
Taking advantage of damaged fences, smugglers tried sneaking in weapons, explosives, drugs, and cash—but security teams were ready.
From heroin to IEDs, multiple hauls across border districts
From August to September 12, 2024, officers seized 59 pistols, seven grenades, nearly 2,000 cartridges, over 32kg of heroin, a 2kg IED, and more than ₹9 lakh in cash.
Multiple terror modules linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad were busted across border districts.
In Fazilka alone, police caught two smugglers with a stash of pistols and ammo; Amritsar cops arrested six people tied to arms and hawala networks.
Pakistan-based handlers using drones, hawala channels for illegal supplies
Investigations found that Pakistan-based handlers are using drones and hawala channels for these illegal supplies.
Despite being busy with flood relief work too, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said teams stayed focused on keeping the borders secure, demonstrating operational tempo in dealing with threats from organized crime, terrorism, and cross-border smuggling networks.