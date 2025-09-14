PM Modi's Assam visit boosts healthcare, transport, clean energy

PM's projects to speed up growth and sustainability in Assam

These projects aren't just about new buildings—they're about better hospitals for locals, smoother travel with new roads and bridges, and cleaner fuel options that help the environment.

Plus, Assam's Chief Minister marked Krishak Swahid Diwas to honor farmers' historic fight for their rights.

All together, these efforts aim to speed up jobs, growth, and sustainability for the broader population living in Assam right now.