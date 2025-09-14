PM Modi's Assam visit boosts healthcare, transport, clean energy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam this week, rolling out over ₹18,530 crore worth of new projects.
From laying the foundation stone for a major medical college in Darrang to laying the foundation stone for the Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge and inaugurating the Assam Bioethanol Plant, these moves are set to boost healthcare, transport, and clean energy across the state.
PM's projects to speed up growth and sustainability in Assam
These projects aren't just about new buildings—they're about better hospitals for locals, smoother travel with new roads and bridges, and cleaner fuel options that help the environment.
Plus, Assam's Chief Minister marked Krishak Swahid Diwas to honor farmers' historic fight for their rights.
All together, these efforts aim to speed up jobs, growth, and sustainability for the broader population living in Assam right now.