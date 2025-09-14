Snapchat's new feature stops chats from vanishing
What's the story
Snapchat has launched two highly-anticipated features: "Infinite Retention" for chats and "Group Streaks." The former lets you save your chat history like any other messaging app, preventing messages from disappearing. The latter allows users to maintain a collective streak with their friends. Both features are aimed at enhancing user experience on the platform.
Feature details
Infinite Retention can be enabled for individual chats
The Infinite Retention feature, which was in testing since 2024, can be enabled or disabled for each conversation. If activated, the other person in the chat is notified about this change and given an option to disable it if they wish. This way, you can keep your chats forever with close friends while keeping them off for acquaintances or less frequent contacts.
Streak maintenance
Group Streaks can also be restored
The Group Streaks feature lets users maintain a collective streak with their friends. To keep individual streaks going, you need to send and receive at least one photo or video Snap every day. However, Group Streaks are easier as multiple people can participate in them. If a Streak ends, it can be restored within a week.