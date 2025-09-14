Canadian's footpath video gets Bengaluru buzzing with repairs
Caleb Friesen, a Canadian who's called India home for eight years, just got Bengaluru buzzing.
After his video exposing dangerous footpaths—think sewage spills, barbed wire, and overgrown bushes—gained attention online, city authorities jumped in with repairs and a cleanup drive along the busy Majestic-to-Starbucks stretch.
Friesen's past victories
Friesen isn't new to civic action. He's known for spotlighting neglected pedestrian spaces through honest social media videos.
Past wins include reopening a footpath shut for nearly 20 years and encouraging kindness with the "Polite India Challenge."
His straightforward posts push issues into the spotlight until officials respond.
One persistent voice can spark real change
The Greater Bengaluru Authority quickly shared before-and-after shots online to show real progress after Friesen's video.
His activism is making city streets safer and nudging more people to care about public spaces—proving that one persistent voice (and a camera) can spark real change in urban life.