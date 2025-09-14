India to host International Electrotechnical Commission's 89th General Meeting

India will host the 89th General Meeting (GM) of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) from September 15-19, 2025. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and is expected to draw over 2,000 experts from over 100 countries. They will discuss international electrotechnical standards for a sustainable, all-electric, and connected world.

Milestone event Fourth time India is hosting IEC GM This will be the fourth time that India is hosting the prestigious IEC General Meeting, having previously done so in 1960, 1997, and 2013. The opening ceremony will be inaugurated by Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, will also inaugurate the IEC GM Exhibition at Bharat Mandapam during this period.

Exhibition highlights Global networking platform for Indian start-ups The IEC GM Exhibition will be the largest of its kind in India's electrotechnical segment. It will showcase innovations in electric mobility, smart lighting, electronics, and IT manufacturing. The event also aims to provide a global networking platform for Indian start-ups. In addition, India will serve as the Global Secretariat for Standardisation in Low Voltage Direct Current (LVDC), a key area for clean energy solutions.

Global impact India's leadership in LVDC standardization will bolster global efforts Vimal Mahendru, Vice President of IEC, noted that IEC membership spans around 170 countries representing 99% of the world's population and affects nearly 20% of global trade in value. He emphasized that India's leadership in LVDC standardization will bolster global efforts to develop clean technology standards. Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of BIS, highlighted their efforts to integrate quality and standardization with academia through student chapters and structured internship programs.