GST rate cuts to ease household costs: PwC

The recent revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates is likely to provide some relief to household budgets across India, according to a report by PwC. The advisory firm believes that these rate adjustments will make daily expenses more manageable for consumers. This could potentially boost overall consumption sentiment in the country.

Consumer behavior Changing consumer behavior The PwC report highlights that a majority of consumers (63%) are worried about rising food prices. To combat inflation, many have adopted bulk buying or even home gardening. Almost half of these consumers have changed their shopping habits, looking for deals at different stores or discount outlets. While the revised GST rates are expected to provide some relief, these consumer behaviors are primarily responses to rising food prices and inflation, rather than direct results of the GST changes.

Food preferences Traditional foods still a priority Despite the economic challenges, many consumers still prioritize traditional foods. The PwC report found that 74% of respondents said their food choices are deeply rooted in cultural heritage and longstanding traditions. This indicates that brands offering functional heritage foods (like aam panna and jeera-flavored drinks), appealing to culture, tradition, and nostalgia, could have an edge in the market.