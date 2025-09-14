Nayara Energy's Russian oil reliance raises global concerns
Nayara Energy, a big name in India's oil scene, is struggling after new European Union sanctions on Russian energy assets kicked in this July.
These rules have made it almost impossible for Nayara to buy non-Russian crude, so their Gujarat refinery—one of the country's largest—now relies mostly on Russian oil.
Nayara's situation highlights the impact of geopolitics on energy supplies
Since the July 2025 sanctions, Nayara lost its regular oil shipments from Iraq and Saudi Arabia (about 120,000 barrels per day), leaving Russian crude as their main option—jumping to over 330,000 barrels daily by September.
The fallout hasn't stopped there: top executives have quit, and disruptions in shipping and insurance have forced the company to slow down operations.
This situation illustrates how global politics can affect energy supplies in India and may have implications for fuel prices or availability in the future.