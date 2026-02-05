16 killed after blast in coal mine in Meghalaya

Rescue efforts

Police awaiting arrival of SDRF team

"We have recovered 16 bodies so far. The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped," Director General of Police I Nongrang said. Police had called in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to help with rescue operations at the site. The explosion is believed to have taken place during coal mining activities at what is suspected to be an illegal site.