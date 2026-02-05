16 killed after blast in coal mine in Meghalaya
What's the story
At least 16 laborers were killed and several others are feared trapped following an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday. The incident occurred in the Thangsku area, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar confirmed. One person was injured and has been referred to Shillong for advanced treatment after initial care at a primary health center.
Rescue efforts
Police awaiting arrival of SDRF team
"We have recovered 16 bodies so far. The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped," Director General of Police I Nongrang said. Police had called in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to help with rescue operations at the site. The explosion is believed to have taken place during coal mining activities at what is suspected to be an illegal site.
Legal ban
NGT banned rat-hole mining in 2014
In 2014, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya over environmental damage and safety risks. The ban was later upheld by the Supreme Court, which allowed only scientific and regulated mining procedures with environmental safeguards. Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow tunnels for coal extraction, often termed "rat-holes," as they barely fit one person.