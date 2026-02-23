2 Delhi schools, Maharashtra Sadan get bomb threats 

Threat trend

Third bomb threat to schools in a month

This incident marks the third time in a month that schools have received such threats. On February 13, several schools including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya were also targeted. Earlier, on February 9, around 12 schools received similar hoax threats. The first incident of the year was reported on January 29 when eight schools were sent bomb threat emails from an unknown sender using a VPN.