2 Delhi schools, Maharashtra Sadan get bomb threats
What's the story
The Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment was evacuated on Monday after receiving a bomb threat via email. The Air Force Bal Bharati at Lodhi Colony also received a bomb threat email. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the alert at 8:50am and promptly dispatched fire department officials, Bomb Detection Team (BDT), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and Dog Squad to conduct thorough checks of the premises. After a detailed examination, no suspicious items were discovered.
Threat trend
Third bomb threat to schools in a month
This incident marks the third time in a month that schools have received such threats. On February 13, several schools including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya were also targeted. Earlier, on February 9, around 12 schools received similar hoax threats. The first incident of the year was reported on January 29 when eight schools were sent bomb threat emails from an unknown sender using a VPN.
Additional threat
Bomb threat received at Maharashtra Sadan
On the same day as the Army Public School incident, Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi also received a bomb threat via email. The Delhi Police launched a search operation and heightened security at the premises following the threat. Maharashtra Sadan serves as an official residence for high-ranking officials, including the governor, chief minister, and deputy CM, during their visits to Delhi.