Delhi toy car bomb plot: 2 JeM-linked men arrested

Two men, identified as Mossab Ahdam alias Kalam Kalyan and Mohammad Hamad Kollara, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation. The duo was allegedly planning a terror attack in Delhi using a toy car bomb. They are believed to be radicalized and linked to multiple terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Islamic State .

Radicalization details Online handler linked to JeM The suspects were reportedly active in online extremist ecosystems like "Mission Khilafat" and "Soldiers of Prophet." They were allegedly influenced by an online handler named Abu Hufezah, who is believed to be associated with JeM and involved in digital recruitment and radicalization efforts. Preliminary investigations suggest that the duo was learning how to assemble improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for their planned attack.

Network investigation Minors from Mumbai being probed Investigators are now looking into the possibility of a larger pan-India network being involved in this case. Four to five minors from Mumbai, who are suspected to have been influenced by ISIS propaganda, are also under investigation. Authorities are currently assessing how to proceed with these cases as part of their ongoing probe into this terror plot.

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