20 pilgrims injured in fog-related van accident near Ramanathapuram
A van carrying 22 pilgrims on their way to Rameswaram temple crashed into a parked truck near Uchippuli, Ramanathapuram early Saturday morning.
Heavy fog made it tough to see, and the van hit a stationary lorry that had stopped because of a flat tire.
All injured are being treated
Twenty people, most of them women, were hurt and quickly taken to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital.
Police are looking into what happened.
Why this matters
This accident is yet another reminder of how dangerous these highways can get during foggy or rainy weather—especially for travelers and pilgrims.
It's a wake-up call for better road safety measures and more caution when driving in tough conditions.