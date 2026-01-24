Jos Buttler surpasses 5,500 runs in ODIs: Decoding his stats

Buttler walked in when England were 178/4 following the dismissal of half-centurion Joe Root . Soon the side lost a set batter in Harry Brook. Thereafter, Buttler made sure there were no further hiccups. His 21-ball 33* helped England seal the deal .

Stats

Buttler gets to 5,515 runs in ODIs

Buttler's effort took him to a tally of 5,515 runs from 198 matchess (171 innings) at 39.11, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has joined the likes of Root (7,466) and Eoin Morgan (6,957) in terms of 5,500-plus ODI runs. Buttler has managed 11 tons and 29 ODI fifties. Versus Sri Lanka, he has raced to 634 runs from 28 matches (22 innings) at 39.62.