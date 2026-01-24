Jos Buttler surpasses 5,500 runs in ODIs: Decoding his stats
Jos Buttler has added another feather to his illustrious cap for England in ODIs. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has become the 3rd Englishman with 5,500-plus ODI runs. Buttler attained the landmark during his 33*-run knock versus Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI on Saturday. His effort helped England beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. England (223/5) chased down a 220-run target.
Buttler's cameo helps England win
Buttler walked in when England were 178/4 following the dismissal of half-centurion Joe Root. Soon the side lost a set batter in Harry Brook. Thereafter, Buttler made sure there were no further hiccups. His 21-ball 33* helped England seal the deal.
Buttler gets to 5,515 runs in ODIs
Buttler's effort took him to a tally of 5,515 runs from 198 matchess (171 innings) at 39.11, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has joined the likes of Root (7,466) and Eoin Morgan (6,957) in terms of 5,500-plus ODI runs. Buttler has managed 11 tons and 29 ODI fifties. Versus Sri Lanka, he has raced to 634 runs from 28 matches (22 innings) at 39.62.