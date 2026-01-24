Joe Root slams successive ODI fifties versus Sri Lanka: Stats

Joe Root hit a match-winning 75-run knock versus Sri Lanka to help England win the 2nd ODI in Colombo on Saturday. Chasing a target of 220 runs, Root was part of two key partnerships. He added 68 runs alongside Ben Duckett for the 2nd wicket. Thereafter, he stitched an 81-run stand with skipper Harry Brook for the 4th wicket. Here's more.

Knock Root shines for England with a valuable knock Root continued from where he left off in the 1st ODI. He joined Duckett in the middle when England were 20/1 and the two put on 68 runs for the 2nd wicket. Sri Lanka reduced England to 97/3 with Jacob Bethell joining Duckett. An 81-run stand between Root and Brook steadied England's nerves. Root, who looked solid, was dismissed by Asitha Fernando.

Series 2nd successive fifty from Root's blade in this series Root notched up his 2nd successive fifty in the ongoing series. After scoring 61 runs in the 1st ODI, Root managed a score of 75 this time around. He hit five fours in a 90-ball stay at the crease. Versus Sri Lanka, Root has now raced to 1,314 runs from 31 matches at 62.57. This was his 11th ODI fifty against SL (100s: 2).

