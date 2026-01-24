England down Sri Lanka, level ODI series 1-1: Key stats

The England cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI held at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Saturday. The hosts were bowled out for 219 runs in 49.3 overs. Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva managed 40-plus scores. For England, their bowlers delivered the goods. In response, Joe Root 's superb knock handed England a 5-wicket win. England have leveled the three-match series 1-1.

Summary Summary of the match Sri Lanka were reduced to 68/3 in 17.1 overs. Thereafter, de Silva and Asalanka shared 66 runs for the 4th wicket. Once the partnership was broken, England chipped in with regular wickets to bowl the home team out for 219. Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Root picked two wickets each. With the bat, Ben Duckett, Root and Harry Brook did well to help England.

de Silva Dhananjaya de Silva goes past 4,000 List A runs De Silva went on to play a 40-run knock. With his 33rd run of the contest, he reached a milestone of 4,000 in List A cricket. Standing in his 160th List A game, de Silva has raced to 4,007 runs with his average being close to 30, as per ESPNcricinfo. In ODI cricket, the 34-year-old has reached 1,915 runs from 92 games at 25.87.

Information Asalanka races to 2,721 runs in ODIs Asalanka scored a 45-run knock from 64 balls. He hit one four. With this effort, Asalanka now owns 2,721 ODI runs at 42.51. In 5 matches versus England, he has 65 runs at 16.25.

England What about the England bowlers? Overton picked 2/21 from 5 overs (1 maiden). In 12 matches, he has 12 scalps at 30.41. Rashid shone with figures worth 2/34 from his 10 overs. In 160 ODIs, he has raced to 240 scalps at 31.29. Versus Sri Lanka, he has amassed 20 wickets from 17 matches at 32.95. Root managed 2/13 from 2.3 overs. He now owns 30 ODI scalps.

Chase A look at England's chase Rehan Ahmed, who was asked to open, perished for 13 runs. Root joined Duckett in the middle and the two put on 68 runs for the 2nd wicket. Sri Lanka reduced England to 97/3 with Jacob Bethell joining Duckett. An 81-run stand between Root and Brook took England closer before both batters were dismissed. However, England sealed victory thereafter with Jos Buttler staying put.

Information Duckett scores a valuable 39 Duckett scored a valuable 39-run knock from 52 balls. He smashed one six and two fours. In 33 ODIs, he now owns 1,338 runs at 41.81. In 2 ODIs versus Sri Lanka, he has 101 runs.

Root 2nd successive fifty from Root's blade in this series Root notched up his 2nd successive fifty in the ongoing series. After scoring 61 runs in the 1st ODI, Root managed a score of 75 this time around. He hit five fours in a 90-ball stay at the crease. Versus Sri Lanka, Root has now raced to 1,314 runs from 31 matches at 62.57. This was his 11th ODI fifty against SL (100s: 2).

Do you know? 45th half-century in ODIs for Root Root registered his 45th fifty in ODIs (100s: 19). Playing his 188th match (177 innings), he now owns 7,466 runs at 48.79. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root surpassed 1,700 ODI runs on Asian soil (1,702). Her averages 50.05 (50s: 15, 100s: 2).

Information Brook falls for 42 runs Brook missed out on a fifty, being dismissed for 42 off 75 balls. He hit two fours during his stay. The England skipper has raced to 1,218 runs from 37 ODIs at 35.82.