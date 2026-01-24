Dhananjaya de Silva goes past 4,000 List A runs: Stats 

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva has gone past 4,000 runs in List A cricket. He reached the landmark with his 33rd run in the second ODI against England at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. De Silva went on to play a 40-run knock. Over 1,900 of his List A runs have come in ODI cricket. Here are his stats.

Knock A crucial hand from de Silva Sri Lanka were placed at 58/2 when de Silva arrived to bat in the aforementioned game. He took the innings forward with a 66-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside skipper Charith Asalanka, who made 45. The former eventually fell to left-arm spinner Liam Dawson in the 33rd over. His 59-ball 40 was laced with four fours.

Stats An average of nearly 30 in the format Standing in his 160th List A game, de Silva has raced to 4,007 runs with his average being close to 30, as per ESPNcricinfo. He strikes at over 82 in the format. The tally includes 17 fifties and six tons, with his best score being 132. With the ball, the off-spinner has snapped 89 wickets in the format (ER: 4.86).

