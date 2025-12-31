2025's Supreme Court shake-ups: What changed and why it matters
This year, the Supreme Court of India issued major rulings that have reshaped how laws are made, how justice is served, and how rights are protected.
From deciding who gets the final say on bills to cracking down on honor killings and fixing tribunal independence, these decisions are already making waves across the country.
Why should you care?
These rulings set clearer boundaries between government branches—like saying courts can't rush the President or governors to sign off on bills.
The court also protected fair trials by freeing Surendra Koli in the Nithari case due to weak evidence, which sparked fresh debates about justice.
Plus, by upholding convictions in a brutal honor killing case and pushing for independent tribunals, the SC sent a strong message: protecting rights and fighting injustice remain top priorities.
If you care about fairness, equality, or just want to know who really calls the shots in India—these decisions matter.