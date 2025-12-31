2025's Supreme Court shake-ups: What changed and why it matters

Why should you care?

These rulings set clearer boundaries between government branches—like saying courts can't rush the President or governors to sign off on bills.

The court also protected fair trials by freeing Surendra Koli in the Nithari case due to weak evidence, which sparked fresh debates about justice.

Plus, by upholding convictions in a brutal honor killing case and pushing for independent tribunals, the SC sent a strong message: protecting rights and fighting injustice remain top priorities.

If you care about fairness, equality, or just want to know who really calls the shots in India—these decisions matter.