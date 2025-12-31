Next Article
Kashmir's winter is weirdly warm—even with fresh snow
India
Kashmir just got a fresh round of snowfall, but the real surprise is how warm it's been.
Recently, temperatures in Srinagar hit 2.3°C—way above the usual chill for this time of year.
Even Pahalgam, known for its cold, was seven degrees warmer than normal at -1.8°C.
What's up with 'Chilla-e-Kalan?'
Usually, 'Chilla-e-Kalan' means freezing days and icy nights in Kashmir, but not this year.
Most places are staying above zero (except Gulmarg at -3°C), and the Meteorological department says more light rain or snow could show up soon.
Basically: winter feels a lot less wintry right now, and everyone's noticing the change.