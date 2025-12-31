Kashmir's winter is weirdly warm—even with fresh snow

What's up with 'Chilla-e-Kalan?'

Usually, 'Chilla-e-Kalan' means freezing days and icy nights in Kashmir, but not this year.

Most places are staying above zero (except Gulmarg at -3°C), and the Meteorological department says more light rain or snow could show up soon.

Basically: winter feels a lot less wintry right now, and everyone's noticing the change.