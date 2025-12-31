Explosives-laden car seized in Rajasthan on New Year's Eve

Police have seized an explosives-laden Maruti Ciaz car with 150kg of illegal ammonium nitrate concealed in bags of urea fertilizer in Rajasthan 's Tonk on New Year's Eve today. Around 200 explosive cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire (approximately 1,100 meters) were also found in the vehicle, according to ANI. Two people have been arrested in the case and are currently being interrogated.

Investigation Tip-off helped nab suspects The police received information about the explosives being supplied from Rajasthan's Bundi to Tonk, following which they established a blockade and stopped the suspected car. The car was reportedly heading toward Bundi when it was intercepted, with the ammonium nitrate inside multiple bags. The detained men are being grilled about the source of the chemical and the planned destination. Intelligence agencies have been alerted.

Twitter Post Twitter Post #WATCH | Tonk, Rajasthan: DSP Mrityunjay Mishra says, "Explosives were seized from a Maruti Ciaz car. 150 kg of ammonium nitrate hidden in sacks of urea seized. In addition, police recovered 200 explosive batteries and 1100 meters of wire. Two accused have been arrested. One is… pic.twitter.com/RYPLPW7ZgE — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Statement Interrogation underway, all aspects being looked into DSP Mrityunjay Mishra said, "A major operation was conducted in which explosives were seized from a vehicle. Two accused have been arrested, and the investigation is being carried out. We are probing all aspects in the case." The arrested have been identified as Surendra Mochi and Surendra Patwa. Ammonium nitrate was also used in the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi.