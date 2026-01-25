'2026 is new 2016': PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' celebrates startups
Kicking off 2026, PM Modi used his first Mann Ki Baat episode to celebrate a decade of India's booming startup scene.
He looked back at Startup India's launch in 2016, saying it helped turn India into the world's third-largest startup hub.
The episode aired on National Voters's Day, just before Republic Day.
Quick catch-up: Why all the buzz about startups?
Modi connected the viral phrase "2026 is the new 2016" to how far Indian startups have come—especially in areas like AI, space tech, green energy, and biotech.
He also brought up his "Zero Defect Zero Effect" mantra from earlier speeches, urging young entrepreneurs to focus on quality so that Indian products become top quality.
Shout-outs for changemakers
Modi gave special mentions to people making a difference: Benoy Das from West Bengal for planting thousands of trees and working to make his district green and Jagdish Prasad Ahirwar from Madhya Pradesh for documenting over 125 medicinal plants.
Both stories highlight how individual efforts can spark big change.