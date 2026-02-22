2,165 missing minors found by Mumbai Police in 2025
India
Mumbai Police managed to find and bring home 2,165 out of 2,182 missing minors last year—a huge 99% success rate.
These were reported as disappearance cases, and every found child was reunited with family.
Breakdown of cases
Missing cases are sorted by age groups: from toddlers up to 18-year-olds.
In 2025, about 55% were boys and 45% girls.
As of February 21, 2026, police have already located 90% of this year's missing minors—including every child under six—though they're still searching for a few older teens.
Repeat cases and social media misinformation
One minor has run away several times and been brought back each time.
Police teams are staying on top of these repeat situations while also pushing back against social media posts misrepresenting missing children data online.