Afghanistan's new head coach must be based in-country: ACB chief

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is looking for a new head coach after Jonathan Trott's exit following the team's early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup . ACB Chief Executive Naseeb Khan has told Cricbuzz that they want their next national head coach and his support staff to be based in Afghanistan during the off-season. This is part of a strategy to improve domestic cricket standards in the country.

Coaching approach Naseeb stresses on the need for close observation Naseeb stressed that they want their national team coaches to closely observe domestic cricket players. He said, "We have stated in the contract (of the head coach and other overseas coaches) that their duty station will be Afghanistan." The ACB chief added that when there are no series scheduled, these coaches should work on improving the national team's weak points.

Upcoming challenges ACB aims to finalize the head coach soon Naseeb is confident that they will appoint their next head coach before the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The series is scheduled to take place in Dubai, soon after the ICC T20 World Cup. Notably, Afghanistan failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage in the tourney. The ACB chief said, "Our HR and technical department are currently working on the process (of recruiting our next head coach)."

Advertisement