'Feeling pretty hollow': Adam Zampa on Australia's T20 WC exit

Veteran Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has expressed his disappointment despite taking four wickets in a recent ICC T20 World Cup match. The star spinner, who was instrumental in Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup victory, said he feels "hollow" after the team's early exit from the tournament. "It's feeling pretty hollow, to be honest," Zampa said after Australia's nine-wicket win against Oman in a dead rubber. Notably, Zampa claimed four wickets in the game.

Reflection Zampa reflects on Australia's World Cup journey Zampa reflected on Australia's recent World Cup performances, noting that the team has been "really disappointed" since their 2021 victory. He cited the 2022 and 2024 teams as particularly disappointing. Despite these setbacks, Zampa emphasized that Australia remain a strong team, often giving India a tough challenge in bilateral series. "I think we've been number two and number three in the world generally, behind India," he said.

Defense Zampa addresses Test vs T20 World Cup debate Amid suggestions that Australia prioritizes the Ashes over T20 World Cups, Zampa defended his team's commitment. He said they put as much effort into their T20 cricket as they do in Test cricket. "The time that the coaches and the staff put into how we're going to play our T20 cricket and who's going to play each role and what our preparation is - I think they'd probably put as much time into that as they would Test cricket," he explained.

Statement Probably the worst-feeling four-fer: Zampa Zampa's four-fer in the aforementioned game helped Australia bowl Oman out for 104. Thereafter, they claimed a 9-wicket win. With this, Zampa picked up his 6th Player of the Match award in T20 World Cups. However, the spinner was not elated with Australia's overall fate in the tourney. "You'd prefer to have the wickets than not, but it's probably the worst-feeling four-for I've ever got," he said.

