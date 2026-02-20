Australia's Adam Zampa claims match-winning 4/21 versus Oman: Key stats

Australian spinner Adam Zampa floored Oman in Match 40 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Friday. Zampa's four-fer helped Australia bowl Oman out for 104. Thereafter, they claimed a 9-wicket win. Notably, Zampa became the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. Zampa took four wickets for just 21 runs in 3.2 overs, surpassing Afghanistan's Rashid Khan who had previously held the position with 43 wickets in 27 matches.

Career highlights 2nd-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history Zampa's latest performance has taken his T20 World Cup wicket tally to 44 in just 25 matches, at an impressive average of 13.84. The spinner also has one five-wicket haul and three four-wicket hauls to his name with best figures of 5/19. Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history with 50 wickets at an average of 20.12 and three four-wicket hauls.

Recent stats Zampa's performance in T20 World Cup 2026 In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Zampa managed four wickets in Australia's first match against Ireland and none in the next two matches. He ended this T20 World Cup with eight wickets at an average of 14.50, including two four-fers to his name. The Australian spinner is also his country's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Do you know? 5th four-fer in T20Is for Zampa Zampa picked 4/21 in 3.2 overs. The leg-spinner has raced to 147 scalps from 115 T20Is at 20.63. He claimed his 5th four-fer in T20Is (5w: 1). Overall in T20s, he has claimed 409 scalps at 21.25 (4w: 6, 5w: 3).

