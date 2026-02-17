T20 World Cup 2026: Australia eliminated; Zimbabwe reach Super 8

In a major development, Australia have been ruled out of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . Among the favorites, Australia's campaign was eventually marred by successive defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. The Ireland-Zimbabwe match washout was the final nail in the coffin. Australia required Ireland to beat Zimbabwe to stay alive in Group B. However, Zimbabwe joined Sri Lanka in the Super 8.

Scenario Group B scenario explained While Group B toppers Sri Lanka sealed their Super 8 berth with three straight wins, Australia (2 points) struggled with two defeats and a win. Their Super 8 hopes were no longer entirely in their own hands. Australia backed fourth-placed Ireland (2 points) to beat Zimbabwe, who were ahead of the Aussies with four points. Any other result meant an exit for Australia.

Qualification Zimbabwe reach Super 8 A washout means both Zimbabwe and Ireland have earned a point each. Even if Zimbabwe (now 5 points) lose their last encounter, Australia can reach a maximum of four points with a win in their remaining game, leading to their elimination. Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka in their last group encounter. Notably, the top two teams from each group will reach the Super 8.

Information Super 8: Zimbabwe in Group 1 As per the Super 8 pre-seeding, Zimbabwe have been placed in Group 1 along with South Africa, West Indies, and India. Group 2 already has New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka, with one more team to join.

Campaign How Australia's campaign panned out Despite missing several experienced names due to injuries, Australia started strongly by beating Ireland. However, in the biggest upset of this year's tournament, Zimbabwe beat the Aussies by 23 runs. Co-hosts Sri Lanka then chased down 182 against Australia in just 18 overs. This was only the second time Australia failed to go beyond the T20 World Cup group stage (also in 2009).