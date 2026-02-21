US: Trump imposes 10% global tariffs after Supreme Court's ruling

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 10% global tariff, hours after the Supreme Court struck down his previous reciprocal tariffs. The tariffs would be effective in three days and remain in place for up to 150 days. The court deemed the tariffs illegal , prompting Trump's announcement during a press conference. "Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122," he said.

Court criticism Trump slams justices, hints at new mechanisms for tariffs Trump slammed the Supreme Court's decision as "deeply disappointing" and "ridiculous." He accused six justices of not having the guts to do what was right for America. The president called them "fools" and "lap dogs," accusing them of being RINOs, that is, "Republicans in Name Only," and "radical left Democrats." He hinted that new mechanisms could be used to replace those dismissed by the court, including launching several investigations under Section 301 to protect US interests from unfair trade practices.

Economic impact Tariffs impact mid-sized American companies Despite Trump's claims that foreign governments would pay for the tariffs, a recent analysis by a major US bank revealed that mid-sized American companies have seen their tariff payments triple in the past year, The Times of India reported. This has impacted 48 million Americans employed by these businesses. Subsequently, these firms have raised prices for consumers, reduced hiring, or accepted lower profit margins. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that tariffs could have raised $3 trillion over 10 years.

Court ruling Supreme Court's ruling against Trump's tariff program The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling struck down Trump's tariff program, a key part of his economic agenda. The justices ruled against tariffs imposed under an emergency authority statute, including widespread "reciprocal" tariffs on nearly all countries. They concluded that using emergency powers to impose import taxes without congressional approval was illegal. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court, stating that the Constitution doesn't give a president the power to unilaterally create or change tariffs.

