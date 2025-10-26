Modi hails ASEAN-India ties; announces 2026 maritime cooperation year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the 47th ASEAN Summit 2025, saying that the 21st century belongs to India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He reiterated India's vision for a shared, inclusive, and sustainable future with Southeast Asia. The PM said that ASEAN is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy.

Bilateral relations Year of ASEAN-India maritime cooperation In his address, PM Modi highlighted India's expanding cooperation with ASEAN in areas such as disaster response, maritime security, and the blue economy. He announced that 2026 will be celebrated as the "Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation," marking a new chapter in bilateral ties. The Prime Minister also congratulated Malaysia on its successful hosting of the summit and welcomed East Timor's inclusion as ASEAN's 11th member state.

Strategic partnership India, ASEAN are fellow travelers in Global South PM Modi stressed that India and ASEAN are fellow travelers in the Global South, working together for stability, growth, and prosperity. He said the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a key foundation for global stability and development. The Prime Minister also extended condolences on Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit's demise during his address at the summit.

Foreign policy Jaishankar to represent PM Modi at East Asia Summit PM Modi reiterated India's consistent support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. He said cooperation between India and ASEAN is crucial for peace and prosperity across Asia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent PM Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27, where regional challenges will be discussed.