After 5 years, India-China resume direct flights: Know more

Direct flights between India and China have resumed after a gap of over five years. The development was confirmed by Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India. "Direct flights between China and India are now a reality," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The first flight took off from Kolkata to Guangzhou on Sunday.

✈️ Kolkata → Guangzhou launches today.



✈️ Kolkata → Guangzhou launches today.



Shanghai ↔ New Delhi starts Nov 9, flying 3 times a week.

Economic revival Shanghai-New Delhi route to open on November 9 The Shanghai-New Delhi route will become operational on November 9, with three weekly flights. These new routes are expected to revive trade, tourism, and business ties between the two countries. The resumption of flights comes after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions from incidents like the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Airline expansion IndiGo's plans for resuming flights Earlier this month, IndiGo announced its plans to restart services after the COVID-19 suspension. The airline said it would start daily nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26, 2025, using Airbus A320neo aircraft. IndiGo also plans to expand its services with direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, pending regulatory approvals.