After 5 years, India-China resume direct flights: Know more
What's the story
Direct flights between India and China have resumed after a gap of over five years. The development was confirmed by Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India. "Direct flights between China and India are now a reality," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The first flight took off from Kolkata to Guangzhou on Sunday.
Direct flights between China and India are now a reality.— Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) October 26, 2025
✈️ Kolkata → Guangzhou launches today.
Shanghai ↔ New Delhi starts Nov 9, flying 3 times a week. pic.twitter.com/rxa0ag4jFd
Economic revival
Shanghai-New Delhi route to open on November 9
The Shanghai-New Delhi route will become operational on November 9, with three weekly flights. These new routes are expected to revive trade, tourism, and business ties between the two countries. The resumption of flights comes after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions from incidents like the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Airline expansion
IndiGo's plans for resuming flights
Earlier this month, IndiGo announced its plans to restart services after the COVID-19 suspension. The airline said it would start daily nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26, 2025, using Airbus A320neo aircraft. IndiGo also plans to expand its services with direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, pending regulatory approvals.
Thawing relations
Border tensions and flight resumption
The resumption of flights comes after a suspension due to the COVID pandemic, followed by years of strained diplomatic and economic relations. The tensions remained high until October 2024, when both sides reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This agreement is viewed as a major step in easing border tensions between India and China.