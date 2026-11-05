24-hour court presentation window for accused starts from detention: SC 

The court further emphasized that only necessary travel time to the magistrate's court can be excluded from the 24-hour period.

It ruled that no artificial distinction between detention and arrest is constitutionally permissible and that detention must be reasonable under Section 58 BNSS, even within 24 hours.

Magistrates are required to record the actual date and time of detention, ensuring compliance with Article 22(2) and no investigative buffer period outside Article 22(2) can be created.