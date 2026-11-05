24-hour court presentation window for accused starts from detention: SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has ruled that the 24-hour constitutional deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate starts from the time of their detention, not formal arrest. The bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar also clarified that if a person is detained beyond 24 hours without being produced before a magistrate, they must be released immediately.
Legal clarification
Court's emphasis on necessary travel time
The court further emphasized that only necessary travel time to the magistrate's court can be excluded from the 24-hour period.
It ruled that no artificial distinction between detention and arrest is constitutionally permissible and that detention must be reasonable under Section 58 BNSS, even within 24 hours.
Magistrates are required to record the actual date and time of detention, ensuring compliance with Article 22(2) and no investigative buffer period outside Article 22(2) can be created.
Legal precedent
Drug smuggling accused case
The ruling came after a drug smuggling accused was detained on September 29, 2025, but formally arrested only on September 30, 2025.
The accused individual claimed that this was done by the investigating agency to avoid the 24-hour deadline set by Article 22(2) of the Constitution to produce an arrested person before a magistrate.
The investigating agency, on the other hand, contended that the 24-hour limit began on September 30, when the arrest was duly documented.
Human rights
Such an approach is illegal: SC
Today, the top court held that such an approach is illegal and that the 24-hour clock begins the moment a person is placed under detention, even if a formal arrest is recorded only later.
"Clause (2) of Article 22 does not sanction creation of a zone where the liberty of an individual is curtailed for investigative purposes but not formally shown as arrested. Creation or contemplation of such a buffer zone is unconstitutional," the court held.
Artificial distinction
'Such an endeavor should be avoided'
The court also said unequivocally that there can be no artificial distinction between detention before a formal arrest is recorded and the period thereafter.
"Any attempt to draw an artificial distinction between arrest and detention would dilute or negate the fundamental protection guaranteed by the Constitution. Such an endeavor should be avoided. We must adopt that interpretation which enhances and furthers the constitutional objective," it said.
Torture
Safeguards put in place to prevent custodial torture
The court pointed out that such safeguards are put in place to prevent custodial torture, which is common in India.
"Custodial violence is an unfortunate reality of our country....the worst violations of human rights take place during the course of investigation, when the police, with a view to extracting information or confession, resort to third-degree methods by adopting techniques of screening arrest, by either not recording the arrest or describing the deprivation of liberty merely as prolonged interrogation," it said.
Bail decision
Stringent tests for bail under Section 37 NDPS Act
The court proceeded to set aside the Tripura High Court's order denying bail to the accused in a case involving 11.03kg of methamphetamine tablets.
It reiterated that stringent tests for bail under Section 37 of the NDPS Act cannot override constitutional safeguards.
The court emphasized that rights under Article 21 are fundamental and cannot be compromised lightly, even under special statutes like the NDPS Act.